Games Don’t Need Game Pass To Be Viable, Says Microsoft

Game Pass: In an interview during the GDC this Wednesday (23), Phil Spencer, head of Microsoft Gaming, said that games do not have to be in the Game Pass catalog to be viable on Xbox platforms. According to the executive, the company will continue to support all types of business models, from retail to subscription services and free-to-play titles.

“I also want to make it clear to people that for us at Xbox, there is no business model that will win. We are often asked by developers, ‘If I’m not on the subscription service, am I not viable on Xbox?’ It’s true,” Spencer said.

Also according to Spencer, Microsoft is keeping an eye on retail and the people who sell and buy games. He believes that the diversity of business models has been Microsoft Gaming’s main difference in the industry. “[Retail] is an important part of our profit and loss statement, you know that. It’s something we’ve invested resources into to enable our game makers to do a fantastic job there,” he added.

It is undeniable that this perspective, although wrong according to Spencer, is due to the large investments that Microsoft has made in the subscription service, which debuted in 2017 and already has more than 25 million subscribers worldwide. The catalog, in addition to granting access to games from Microsoft studios from the day of launch, also receives great surprises from partner studios – as was the case with Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

In June of last year, when the Xbox Series X and S were confirmed as the fastest-selling consoles in Microsoft history, CEO Satsya Nadella praised the performance of the subscription service. “Game Pass is rapidly growing and transforming how people discover, connect and play games,” said Nadella. “Subscribers play approximately 40% more titles and spend 50% more than non-members,” he revealed.

According to a survey by VGChartz, it is estimated that the Xbox Series X and S record a total of 13.23 million units sold worldwide. That number was never confirmed by Microsoft, however. In turn, the Xbox One records a total of 50.56 million units sold, according to the investigation.