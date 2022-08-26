Gamers can now play as Mario in the original Tomb Raider

As a series, Tomb Raider has enjoyed great success over the past two and a half decades. Of course, there were ups and downs, but even though some average games were not so well received, the franchise as a whole gave the world one of the most iconic female characters in the history of games. Her role in the first part helped push forward the industry of women in games, along with the likes of Samus Aran from Metroid, and now a new mod adds another icon to the world of Lara.

As noted in DSO Gaming, a couple of modders named Headshotnoby and Muddymind have just released a modification for the classic Tomb Raider game, which allows players to try on the role of Mario, whom he saw in Super Mario 64. The download has been completed. Available on GitHub and will reportedly give players not only the ability to control the Nintendo mascot, but also use all of its movements from the N64 name. Several trailers have also been released, which show how he lives in different places that Lara herself usually inhabits.

In fact, it is quite appropriate that both of these games have merged into one, as they are contemporaries of each other, since both of them were released in 1996. , along with Mario 64, which helped bring games into a three-dimensional environment. Both franchises have undergone a number of changes as the industry has aged, at least in terms of developing development tools and storytelling techniques. In any case, it may seem strange that a cartoon plumber can now roam this more serious and mundane realm, but it will be funny to hear Mario say “wow!” when he fights a Tyrannosaurus Rex.

This is also not the first time that the main character in a red jumpsuit finds himself in another game. Some time ago, someone managed to put Mario in Garry’s Mod, an editing tool based on the Source Engine that allows players to create all kinds of worlds, as well as funny animations.

Along with the fact that Super Mario 64 helped introduce 3D games in the 90s, it also has one of the most memorable start screens in games. Thanks to the ability to stretch and distort his face, gamers then got acquainted with the pure power of the Nintendo 64 console, which is now clearly outdated, but is still fondly remembered by older fans.

The original Tomb Raider was released in 1996 for PlayStation and Sega Saturn.