Gamers are arguing who would have won if Arthur from Red Dead Redemption 2 had fought Joel from The Last of Us

The Last of Us and Red Dead Redemption 2 are completely different games, but both games have one thing in common — a popular protagonist. Recently, however, fans of The Last of Us and players of Red Dead Redemption 2 came together to discuss who would win if the two fought to the death.

This is not the first time gamers have had such discussions. Online, players confront Nathan Drake with Joel, arguing for and against each Naughty Dog character. In the Red Dead Redemption 2 fan base, gamers quickly compare John Marston and Arthur Morgan, and arguments are constantly raging about which of the criminals is higher. Now a popular post on Reddit from Over_Landscape5484 suggested a deadly battle between Joel and Arthur Morgan, and soon the conversation became interesting.

What makes this question difficult is the different skill sets that both men possess, and many commentators have been quick to discuss the advantages and disadvantages of each side. For example, commentators such as Farhannius1 and A1ais emphasized Arthur’s accuracy, believing that he would win if it came to a shootout. However, gamers were quick to mention Joel’s potential advantage in a fist fight, with one comment indicating how much more dangerous Joel would be if Ellie was threatened by someone like Dutch.

SovereignDark countered the argument that Joel had a direct path to victory in a fist fight, pointing out how Arthur manages to defeat someone twice his size in hand-to-hand combat. They also note that the Van der Linde gang regularly praises Arthur’s experience in fist fighting, although SovereignDark admits that Joel’s stealth abilities are much better than Joel’s. However, hotdiggitydooby believes that Joel’s “sloppy” character gives him the “best chance” of winning a fist fight, even if it’s not a guaranteed victory.

Ultimately, there are many variables to consider. A softer and less aggressive version of Joel from “The Last of Us 2” will certainly have a hard time fighting Arthur, who is in the prime of his life, although this works both ways, since Arthur with tuberculosis will certainly not have a chance against a healthy Joel. Ultimately, most commentators seem to be leaning towards Arthur’s victory, although this may be the result of a branch that started in the Red Dead Redemption 2 subreddit. In some of the comments that received the most votes, the players say that they would rather watch them become friends than fight, saying that their life was already hard enough.

This post, with more than 500 comments, shows how popular Arthur and Joel are. Not only are their games regularly considered among the best in the entire environment, these two survivors have clearly captured the hearts of many players.

The Last of Us Part 1 is released on September 2 on PS5. A PC version is in development.