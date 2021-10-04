Gamer PCs Can Get Even More Expensive, Consultant Reveals

Gamer: A report released on Thursday (30) by consultancy International Data Corporation (IDC) brought some troubling prospects for anyone planning to buy a PC gamer. That’s because, despite the great lack of chips in the market, sales of these devices aimed at games, which were already “on fire”, according to analysts, will continue heated in the coming years.

IDC’s forecasts for the gaming hardware market, including desktops, laptops and monitors, bet on an increase in shipments, from US$ 43 billion (R$ 231 billion) in 2020 to more than US$ 60 billion (R$ 322 billion) by 2025 — an average annual growth rate of 7.4%. With the high demand, it is natural to also expect an increase in product averages.

In the case of gaming PCs, IDC estimates that the average value will rise from the current US$925 (R$5,000) to around US$1007 (R$5.4 thousand) by 2025. The value already considers the possibility of the arrival of more affordable models on the market. On the other hand, in the segment of gamer monitors, prices should fall in the long term, dropping from the current US$ 339 (R$ 1.8 thousand) on average, to US$ 309 (R$ 1.7 thousand) by 2025.

How does IDC make these predictions?

To make these assessments, IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Gaming Tracker collects data from more than 50 countries. In the survey, it was considered as PC gamer both a system that has advanced graphics, as well as machines with accelerated processing units (APU) with integrated GPU, such as the Ryzen 7 5700G from AMD.

This generalization, however, could compromise forecasts for gamer monitors, where new technologies such as OLED and miniLED are expected, or even the microLED, which should be strongly implemented in 2022, bringing down the prices of current technologies. In the case of gaming computers, these expectations become even more uncertain as the chip production crisis remains strong.