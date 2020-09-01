Gamer Days 2020: the best offers for you to enjoy

International Gamer Day is celebrated on the 29th of August. And to celebrate this very important date, Intel has joined 17 more brands to promote 10 days of incredible offers for you to guarantee your gaming notebook or to upgrade your equipment.

There are several offers that can be checked at this link, but to help you decide which notebook to buy we have selected some models on offer. Check out.

Lenovo Ideapad L340 Gamer Notebook

This lenovo notebook has an Intel Core i5 9th generation processor and a 3GB NVIDIA graphics card, which guarantees the best gaming performance. The computer also features a blue LED backlit keyboard so you don’t stop your game even in low light. The infinite Full HD screen allows maximum visibility with high resolution, as well as an anti-reflective treatment so that your view doesn’t get tired.

To top it off, the gamer notebook also offers an intelligent cooling system with two coolers.

Buy the notebook here

Samsung Odyssey NP850XBD Gamer Notebook

For those looking for an immersive gaming experience, this Samsung model may be a good choice. With a super cooling system, 1 TB HD, GTX 1650 graphics card and 9th generation Intel Core i5 processor, it will be difficult for you to want to leave the screen.

To enhance your performance when playing, this notebook offers Odyssey Mode, which allows you to customize and define the color levels on the screen, sound quality and the Virtual Aim Point sight. This aiming function maintains your constant and precise aiming preset to help you eliminate your enemies.

In addition to games, you can also use this notebook to work. Among its advantages, the device allows editing of 4K videos and high resolution content without any loss in performance.



