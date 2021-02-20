Gamer car made real: here’s the Lexus IS 350 F Sport

Nowadays, players are known for their special items in many areas and situations, but this time they grow things even more and come up with a car. Manufactured by Lexus, the Japanese automotive giant, this vehicle has a completely gamer-oriented design.

Made with the contribution of the Twitch community, this car is supported by people who know what the players want. Lexus underlined that while using the terms “the ultimate playground” for the vehicle, players’ wishes were heard through the Twitch community.

What does the car offer?

Designed on top of a standard 2021 Lexus IS 350 F Sport, this player model looks like a classic sedan from the outside and offers a completely different ambience from the inside. There is an extremely powerful gaming computer in the trunk of the vehicle, consisting mostly of MSI brand parts, and this computer will please all gamers. Fog machines are positioned to reflect “maximum reality” in the car, which has RGB lighting on almost every corner.

Lexus Gamers IS features a high resolution curved monitor chosen by about two-thirds of Twitch respondents. The in-car video and gaming platform also includes a repositionable keyboard and mouse, including a 3D printed game controller with metallic space gray finish and dark teal neon accents. It is stated that the interior design is based on a theme called “Neon Tokyo”.

“As the Twitch community conceived the new 2021 Lexus IS as a pure expression of a sports sedan, we took our first steps into the passion for gaming,” said Vinay Shabani, Lexus vice president of marketing. said. The Lexus IS 350 F Sport, the car on which Gamers IS is based, is a very powerful car. This car, which has a 311 horsepower V6 engine, can be purchased with four-wheel drive or rear-wheel drive options. It is thought that Lexus will not put this vehicle into mass production, but will use it as an exhibition and advertising tool.