Gameplay of Werewolf the Apocalypse: Earthblood

The developer Cyanide today (14) the first gameplay video of Werewolf the Apocalypse: Earthblood. Announced in 2017, this is the first opportunity to see something new about the game since E3 2019, when journalists and fans had the opportunity to see its official presentation.

The video has no less than 7 minutes of pure gameplay and shows some forms, skills and skills of the protagonist Cahal. For those who are not yet familiar with the game, this character is a werewolf who wants to battle a corporation called Endron.

You can check the full gameplay in the video above, which even has very interesting comments from the developers of the title. Apparently, it won’t be long before we check out the game first hand, as it has a release date set for February 4, 2021.

For now, the game has been confirmed for PS4, Xbox One and PC through the Epic Games Store. And you, did you already know this game or are you just hearing about it now for the first time? Comment what you think of the gameplay!



