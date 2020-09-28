Gameplay: First 15 minutes of Genshin Impact

We show you the start of the game from the creators of Honkai, inspired by Breath of the Wild and with a lot of potential to demonstrate.

Genshin Impact is already among us. The MiHoyo game is out today for free download on PC, PS4, and Android and iOS mobile devices. The title, clearly inspired by Breath of the Wild visually, aims to become a benchmark for Action RPG in Free to Play format, and this first day is garnering hundreds of thousands of downloads that testify to the desire that had to do. enjoy the title. In these 15 minutes of gameplay we show you the first bars of the game, which will arrive later on Nintendo Switch.

The title picks up the witness of the company’s previous work, a Honkai Impact 3rd that was neither more nor less than a kind of Bayonetta but for mobile devices with a great reception. In this article you can read an interview with the studio where they explain many details of what they have planned with the title. Do not miss it. Also, remember that it can be downloaded free of charge, although it does have purchases built into it to enhance and streamline certain tasks.

During the first 15 minutes you will see how the combat system works, some elements such as changing characters or special abilities that have a recharge time. All in a very Breath of the Wild environment but with its own mechanics and characters. The plot, as you can see, begins when two brothers separate in the fight against a mysterious deity. From here starts a game that aims to repeat the success of Honkai Impact and surprise locals and strangers. The 15 minutes have been captured on an iPhone.



