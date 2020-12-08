Gamecube boxes are recreated in beautiful wooden arts

The Gamecube was one of Nintendo’s most iconic consoles and home to great classics much loved today! Thinking about it, the artist Pigminted decided to recreate some of the console’s boxes on beautiful wooden boards, as you can see below:

If you like what you see in this post, you can find all your art for sale on the Etsy website!

Each plaque costs about R $ 970.00, and all are available for import if you have a spare bag.

What is your favorite art among the works produced by Pigminted? And what is your favorite Gamecube game? Tell us in the comments below!



