Game & Watch: Super Mario, classic of the 80s

The console will continue to function as a clock and will incorporate various Mario games into its guts, as well as other secrets to discover.

Retro is back, or rather, retro has never gone away. Let them tell Mario, who has been crushing enemies nonstop since the eighties. His platforming adventures have never gone out of style and are still available on the market. This is the case of Super Mario All-Stars 3D, a compilation that includes three of the great classics in three dimensions (Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy). Also, if you haven’t had enough with Super Mario Bros. 35, Super Mario 3D World, and Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit on Nintendo Switch, wait to see the new Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros.

Nintendo has announced this new device as part of Super Mario’s 35th birthday, a year complicated by the coronavirus, but one that has not forgotten the most famous plumber in video games. This new collector’s item is inspired by the Game & Watch consoles of the 1980s, the forerunner of handheld consoles and the GameBoy. As reported by the Japanese in a press release, 43 million units were sold worldwide. They included a game and could also be used as a watch (hence its name).



