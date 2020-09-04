Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros: Size, Battery Life

The device will go on sale this November with several games. Open reservations in Europe and confirmed technical details.

Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. is one of the many ways Nintendo has chosen to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Super Mario. After unveiling Super Mario 3D All-Stars, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury and Mario Kart Live, it is time to delve into the appointment planned for November, a device designed for collectors that will have three titles incorporated: Super Mario Bros ., Super Mario Bros .: The Lost Levels and the classic Ball.

Puna miniconsole designed for Nintendo collectors

As reported through the official Nintendo website and the relevant press release, Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros will go on sale this November 13 at a price of about 55 euros (depends on the trade, reference taken from the portal Amazon Spain). Inside we will have those three titles in full color and a digital clock with motifs of the plumber, with their own animations and situations typical of their platform levels. Next, we leave the official technical details regarding weight, battery life and dimensions.

What’s in the box? Game & Watch console: Super Mario Bros + 30 cm USB cable

Dimensions: 67 mm (height); 112mm (long); 12.5mm (thickness)

Weight: 68 grams

Internal lithium battery

Estimated autonomy time: 8 hours

Estimated full charge time: about 3.5 hours

Along with the three included games, Nintendo has added a special digital clock function that can play up to 35 different animations as time goes by. These animations are carried out by friends and enemies of Mario.

The availability of this product will be limited, like Super Mario 3D All-Stars, so once the units provided by the distributor are exhausted, it will not be possible to purchase unless there are new shipments soon. This first date in the form of a compilation will arrive on September 18.



