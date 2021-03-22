Game ‘Super Seducer 3’ Banned From Steam

Valve blocked the game named Super Seducer 3 from being released on Steam. The thing that led to the banning of the game, which was added to the wish list by 62,000 people to date, was the obscene images of real people in the game.

Super Seducer 3 is a cinematic game with Richard La Ruina at the head of the project. The subject of the game, which is created by animating real people, is trying to be together with the female characters in the game. However, the elements in the game contained slightly exaggerated scenes and even fell into the category of erotic movies. Although Ruina did her best, she was not able to get Super Seducer 3 released on Steam.

Approximately 62 thousand people were waiting for the release of Super Seducer 3

Richard La Ruina, who made a statement on the subject, says that Valve said they will do whatever they want, but they could not convince them. Stating that they have repeatedly made changes to the game and sent them for approval over and over again, Ruina explained that as a result of the meeting with Valve, an agreement could not be reached and the game could not be published on Steam. Announcing that the listing page of the game on Steam was deleted, the producer said that according to the latest data, 62 thousand people added Super Seducer 3 to their wish list.