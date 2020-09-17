Game sizes on S will be smaller than Xbox Series X

Microsoft’s Jason Ronald explained that they will be reduced by approximately 30% due to resolution, among other things.

The new generation of Sony and Microsoft is already on the table. Both companies have shown their cards and announced price, models and launch date. Those of Redmond have opted to launch two consoles with different characteristics, one focused on 4K resolution (Xbox Series X) and another more economical, but with characteristics designed for those who do not have this type of screen. It is precisely Xbox Series S that will have games of less weight compared to the more powerful model.

This has been assured by Jason Ronald in an interview with IGN, where he has specified that it will depend on the developers, but that they estimate that video games will see their size reduced by approximately 30%. “With a performance target of 1440p at 60fps, our expectations are that developers will not release mip maps at their highest level on Xbox Series S, which will reduce the size of video games,” he explains.

The decision corresponds to the studies

“Ultimately, control rests in the hands of the developers. We have a technology that allows developers to intelligently choose which resources to install on the device on which they are playing ”. Thus, these flexibility options depend on the studies. In this case, size matters a lot, since one of the differences between Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S is the available disk space. Although both are SSDs, the first console mounts a 1 TB hard drive, while the second model has only half the space (512 GB). Also, the latter does not come with a disc player.

Both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will go on sale on November 10. Microsoft has worked to strengthen services such as Xbox Game Pass, whose Ultimate subscription has already integrated the technology in the cloud. That means that you can already enjoy a catalog of more than 150 titles on Android.



