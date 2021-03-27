Game profile on Twitter responds to leaks

It seems like a matter of time before we get more information about the next game in the Battlefield series. After all, business analyst Roberto Serrano, former editor-in-chief of 4News, posted on his private Twitter a series of possible leaks about Battlefield 6. Check it out:

#Battlefield – Modern Warfare

– Large-Scale and Close Quarters Battles

– From 16 up to 128 players*

– Battle Royale (F2P Early 2022)

– Soldiers, Weapons, Vehicles Customization

– Next Level Destruction

– Stunning Visual Effects

– Frostbite Engine

– Release Fall 2021 *PC PS5 XSX pic.twitter.com/Mrly56hJf4 — Roberto Serrano' (@geronimo_73) March 26, 2021

According to Roberto, the game will be released in our spring of 2021 with versions for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S, all running on the Frostbite engine and with cutting-edge graphics. The combat will take place in the present times and will show fights both on a large scale and in closed environments, with multiplayer comprising between 16 and 128 players.

It will be possible to customize both soldiers and weapons and vehicles, and a battle royale free to play mode should be added in early 2022. There are certainly many new features and it would be easy to treat them just as a rumor, but the game’s own official profile on Twitter passed the information on with a joke