Game Pass Welcomes Humankind, Psychonauts 2 and More This Month

It’s already past mid-August, but the news keeps coming, especially for Game Pass subscribers. Microsoft today announced new titles that are about to be added to the service’s catalog, which include the newly released Humankind, Psychonauts 2, Twelve Minutes and more!

In addition to Humankind, which is available on PC, the games you can play today are: Need for Speed ​​Heat, Star Wars Battlefront II, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. All of them have been made available on the Game Pass cloud service and are part of EA Play games. Fortunately, even with a more basic subscription to the service, you already have access to them, so you don’t have to worry about having the Ultimate subscription.

The news that will come throughout the month are:

August 19th

Recompile (PC, console and cloud)

Train Sim World 2 (PC, console and cloud)

Twelve Minutes (PC, console and cloud)

August 25th

Psychonauts 2 (PC, console and cloud)

august 26

Myst (PC, console and cloud)

You really can’t complain about this month’s selection, can you?! And you, are you more excited to play which of these big titles in the rest of August? Let us know in the comments below!