Game Pass Ultimate will include EA Play games at no cost

Microsoft has made the prices of its new consoles official, with the Series S being the cheapest option for those who want to enjoy the next generation at the lowest possible cost.

Another good news that the pocket of all of us is grateful for is the latest novelty involving the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: the service, which already had a readjustment announced for next month, will now have the EA Play service, at no additional cost. The date for this to happen has not been released yet, but it is certain that the novelty reaches the Christmas season.

That is, EA Games’ Game Pass will be available alongside the original Game Pass. This will greatly increase the possibilities of games, which will now have in the Ultimate service the catalog with more than 100 Microsoft games, including first-party releases on the first day, games from EA Games, those distributed monthly through Live Gold, online multiplayer, in addition to the Game Pass PC game catalog in a single monthly fee.

Remember, EA Play has games like FIFA 20, Titanfall 2, Need for Speed ​​Heat, Battlefield, Mass Effect, The Sims and many others.

With that – and alongside the competitive price of the Series S – Microsoft should attract the attention of the gamer audience that follows closely the news of the next generation. After all, the Game Pass was already positioned as a differential in relation to the PlayStation ecosystem, which does not have a similar product.

Sony’s next move in this silent war is expected to involve the release of official PlayStation 5 prices. Okay, you can already guarantee the pre-purchase of yours for just over R $ 50,000 in eccentric and luxurious versions. But well, there are those who choose to pay a little less for the standard device.

Remember, the Xbox Series S and Series X will be released on November 10. EA Play has also recently been marketed via Steam.



