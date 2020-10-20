Game Pass recebe Grim Fandango

Developer Double Fine has announced that the remastered versions of the classic Day of the Tentacle, Full Throttle and Grim Fandango will arrive this October for the Xbox Game Pass. Thus, PC players, consoles and mobile devices (via xCloud) will have access to the defunct LucasArts titles that consolidated the point-and-click genre.

It's official! Our classic LucasArts adventure game remasters of Day of the Tentacle, Full Throttle, and Grim Fandango are coming October 29 to Xbox Game Pass members! Travel through time, cruise the open road, or solve mysteries in the Land of the Dead. All on Game Pass! pic.twitter.com/C0VyvE9Dvu — Double Fine (@DoubleFine) October 16, 2020

Double Fine’s three games will be added to the Game Pass catalog on October 29 and will mark the debut of the games on Microsoft consoles.

In addition, players who purchase the Xbox Series S / X will be able to play them through the digital content backward compatibility service.



