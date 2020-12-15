Game Pass PC EA Play Service Announced Postponement

Microsoft’s subscription game service Xbox Games Pass and EA Play joined forces last month. This integration offered for the console was announced for the PC as well, but unfortunately, the postponement information was shared instead of the announcement.

Subscription services, which have existed in the world of TV series and movies for a while, have also become widespread in the game world. Big game companies, in particular, announce their subscription services. Two of these companies, Microsoft and Electronics Arts, have joined forces on this issue in recent months.

Microsoft’s subscription game service Xbox Game Pass and Electronics Arts’ subscription game service EA Play joined forces, and EA Play was included in the Xbox Games Pass service for consoles. It was also stated that EA Play will be offered for PC subscription. But sad news came out for PC gamers.

EA Play service for Game Pass PC has been delayed.

Microsoft announced on the official website of Xbox that the EA Play service for Xbox Game Pass PC was delayed. In the statement made, it was stated that this integration for the PC will be offered to users next year.

In the published statement, it was stated that by working with Electronics Arts, they could do great things, but more time was needed for this. While this option for the console has already been offered, there is no clear information on why it is delayed for the PC. There is also no clear date for the PC when this integration will take place.

Currently, there are many games in the Game Pass EA Play service for console, such as Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Need for Speed ​​Heat, Anthem, Battlefield V, Mass Effect: Andromeda, Dragon Age: Inquisition, which were released last year. As a result, Game Pass PC subscribers who want to play the games on EA Play will have to wait a little longer.



