Game Pass Gets Battlefield V, Flight Simulator and More; Check Out

Game Pass: Microsoft revealed, this Tuesday (20), the next games that arrive on the Xbox Game Pass this end of July. Today, the service has already received Battlefield V (Cloud) and Cris Tales (Cloud, consoles and PC).

As of July 22, the following titles land on the platform:

Atomicrops (Cloud, Console and PC) [email protected] – on July 22;

Raji: An Ancient Epic (Cloud, Console and PC) [email protected] – on July 22;

Last Stop (Cloud, Console and PC) [email protected] – on July 22;

Blinx: The Time Sweeper (Cloud and Console) – on July 26th;

Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge (Cloud and Console) – on July 26;

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Xbox Series X|S) – on July 27;

Lethal League Blaze (Cloud, Console and PC) [email protected] – on July 29;

Omno (Cloud, Console and PC) [email protected] – on July 29;

Project Wingman (PC) [email protected] – on July 29;

The Ascent (Cloud, Console and PC) [email protected] – on July 29th.

Microsoft also announced that It Lurks Below (Console and PC), The Touryst (Cloud, Console and PC) and UnderMine (Cloud, Console and PC) will leave the Game Pass starting July 31st.

The company took the opportunity to explain that 80 games are already available on iPhone, tablets and PCs with Xbox Touch Controls and that titles like PUGB and Minecraft have received new DLCs.

So, what did you think of the new Game Pass games? Leave your opinion in the comments section below!