Game Pass: Death’s Door, Hitman And More Games Coming in January

Game Pass: The complete list of all upcoming games available on the Xbox Game Pass service appeared in an image on the Microsoft website. Death’s Door and Taiko no Tatsujin: The DrumMaster will join the subscription sometime this month, along with Pupperazzi and WindJammers 2.

In addition, the service will also feature Danganronpa Anniversary Edition, Rainbow Six Extraction and Rainbow Six Siege, Hitman Trilogy and Nobody Saves the World. All games will be available on the service for consoles, PC and cloud — the exception is Taiko no Tatsujin, which will not have an xCloud version.

With the leak, it is possible that Microsoft will announce this Tuesday (18) the release date of games that had not yet been scheduled. Rainbow Six Siege and Extraction are scheduled for January 20th — which is Rainbow Six Extraction’s launch Day One.

On the same date, another game that arrives on the service is Hitman Trilogy, which can be played through Xbox Series X/S, PC and cloud platforms with the subscription. WindJammers 2 is also scheduled for release on the 20th and will hit the service at launch.

The indie Pupperazzi is also set to arrive on January 20th. Finally, Nobody Saves the World and Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc will be available on Game Pass starting today (18).