Game of Thrones: Why Emilia Clarke cried on her first day on the set of the series

Playing the role of Daenerys Targaryen on Game of Thrones changed Emilia Clarke’s life. Cast at the age of 22, the actress was catapulted to world fame once the show began as a worldwide phenomenon, but things could have been very different. For one thing, the London-born star nearly ruined her audition.

When she arrived on set to begin filming on the first day of production, things looked just as bleak as an incident caused the actor to burst into tears in front of the rest of the cast and crew. Although Emilia Clarke has been doing a lot since then, she still remembers her first day on the set of the show as if it happened yesterday.

Why did Emilia Clarke cry on her first day on the set of Game of Thrones?

The cast of Game of Thrones have been quite open about the show since it ended. Emilia Clarke has revealed that she cried the first day she played the iconic Daenerys Targaryen character, but not for reasons you might think of. While the star may have been overwhelmed by playing her character, she actually cried after suffering an embarrassing moment.

The actress, who was 22 at the time, fell off her horse while filming a scene in which her character had to walk through a bamboo field. She ended up crying when she realized that the entire cast and crew in the area had witnessed her embarrassing moment.

“I remember how if it was today when I fell off that horse. It was raining and everyone was there watching. I screamed loudly inside myself and tried to pull it off, but I remember how then I ended up crying when all the cameras were turned off.”

She may not have gotten off to a great start as Daenerys, but the rest of Emilia Clarke’s filming experience on Game of Thrones was considerably better. In fact, the actress has revealed that her role not only made her a better actress but also changed her as a person of hers.

Looking at the actress’s long list of acting credits since she was first cast as Daenerys Targaryen, it’s obvious that playing her character opened new doors for her. It is also likely that she broadened her range as her actress and pushed her to new heights. Some of her most memorable roles since the beginning of Game of Thrones are Lou Clark in Me Before You and Kate in the holiday movie Last Christmas, which was released in 2019. Clarke is currently filming a miniseries called Secret Invasion which is set to debut in 2022. .