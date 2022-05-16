Game of Thrones: What we suspect about Rose Leslie and Kit Harington from the series

Despite the fact that the character of Jon Snow played by Kit Harington had two great loves within Game of Thrones, in addition to his intense history with Daenerys Targeryan (Emilia Clark), there was a very special one with which we all got hooked and somewhat frustrated by how things happened was the one that lived some episodes with Ygritte that was the role of his current wife, Rose Leslie, but let’s see how this idyll began.

Although they kept their relationship a secret, it is something that fans could perceive in their scenes together. Harington and Leslie shared much more than the Game of Thrones set where they met. On one occasion, in the midst of the show’s success, Harington stated in an interview that “We’ve always tried not to be defined by that role. It’s just a job where we met.” Furthermore, she highlighted that “Once the show is over, we can loosen up a bit and just be ourselves, which is a really nice feeling.”

Although it seems systematic, it is rather inevitable that Hollywood couples form, but the price of privacy is sometimes very high, which is why Harington and Leslie kept their relationship secret for more than four years. From 2012 the two began a whirlwind romance that remained secret until 2016. “If you already have a crush on someone and then she plays your love interest on the show, it’s very easy to fall in love,” Harington told an Italian magazine.

The unlucky lovers Ygritte and Jon became an additional drama to all the intensity that Game of Thrones already carried and that kept (and keeps) the audience glued to this HBO series. His iconic phrase “You know nothing, Jon Snow” is among the most remembered lines of the program and is part of the popular culture of our days. But apparently Jon knew what Ygritte wanted on and off the set.

Both Harington and Leslie have always preferred to keep their private lives away from the spotlight and lights. “I don’t believe in talking about one’s relationship in the press because it’s… I strongly believe it’s her relationship and mine, and whatever I say here, she may not want me to say,” Harington told the US press. . “So I just don’t say it. I really think it’s our private life.” To further protect his privacy, Harington added that he and Leslie did not pose for photos together with fans, as it makes their relationship feel like “a traveling show.”

Harington said in 2016 that his best memory of the series was “three weeks in Iceland when we were filming the second season. Because the country is beautiful, because the northern lights are magical, and because that’s where I fell in love.”

They made their official couple debut on the red carpet at the Olivier Awards in London in 2016, and in 2017, Harington revealed in an interview that they would be moving in together. As early as 2018, Jon Snow walked Ygritte from set to altar, in real life, baffling fans who had bet on a relationship with Clark. Currently, they have been married for almost four years and had their first child in 2021. This love story looks like it will continue for many more years, as Game of Thrones fans would have wanted.