Game of Thrones: What we really suspected about the departure of actor Iwan Rheon

Game of Thrones in a few words was a true masterpiece, it knew how to perfectly combine the ambition of its characters and the fantasy that can be seen in this drama. In addition, throughout its eight seasons, we were able to appreciate a long list of heroes and villains who will always be remembered for the atrocities committed on the screen.

By majority, the most beloved and important names in this script were Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), most of the time, the public loved them, although on certain occasions their characters were highly criticized. for the acts they committed, even so, they were far from reaching the level of evil of Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon).

Recall that Ramsay made his first appearance in the third season, in the episode titled “Dark Wings, Dark Words.” This character is the illegitimate son of Lord Roose Bolton (Michael McElhatton), however, his father managed to feel proud of him at some point.

He was by his father’s side when House Bolton betrayed House Stark and overcame Winterfell, but he had his own dark motives. After killing Roose, his wife Walda (Elizabeth Webster), and his young son, Ramsay took the throne for himself and ruled with an iron fist. The end of this character was seen in the sixth season, in the epic and always remembered “Battle of the bastards”, it was when the role of Iwan Rheon also came to an end in Game of Thrones.

The sixth season of Game of Thrones, made Ramsay Bolton become the main enemy of the drama. Week after week, the former Ramsay Snow found new and disturbing ways to torture those in his life. This ranged from physically, verbally, and emotionally assaulting his wife, Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), to stripping Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen) of his identity in truly disturbing ways.

Of course, thanks to his immense success, in an interview Iwan Rheon spoke about his horrific death, let us remember that he was destroyed by his own wild and hungry dogs, as the veteran actor confessed:

“I think this is a very fitting death, and a very just death, with a certain sense of irony… He’s been talking about these dogs for so long, and all of a sudden, he’s their food”…”He wasn’t a young man very nice… I’m kind of glad to put it behind me now.”