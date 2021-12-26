Game of Thrones: Tyrion Lannister actor responded to critics of the ending

Game of Thrones is one of the most successful fantasy series of the last decades. For eight seasons, the drama managed to capture the attention of millions of fans around the world, who were not only devastated, but upset by the way the story ended that kept everyone hooked.

The series ended in May 2019 through HBO, and since then there have been countless criticisms and complaints from Game of Thrones fans. A short time ago, through a signature collection, they wanted to propose a remake of the end of the series, but loyal viewers will have to settle for the arrival of the House of the Dragon prequel, which will be released in the first months of 2022.

The truth is that speaking of the end of Game of Thrones, although many did not feel satisfied with the conclusive closure of the fantasy drama, that is not what the actor who played Tyron Lanninster thinks in the program in the book ‘Song of Ice and Fire ‘written by George RR Martin.

Keep in mind that regardless of how the Game of Thrones narrative ended, there would always be viewers expressing their disappointment at whatever ending occurred. But, the actor of the hit HBO drama Peter Dinklage recently reacted to the reaction of fans and expressed his support for the way the series concluded. And furthermore, he alleged that some of the collective anger sparked by the final episode was based on the misguided disappointment of viewers as they had to say goodbye to the characters they came to love for nearly a decade.

Dinklage affirms that the reaction of the fans on the end of Game of Thrones, was basically due to that they were angry because the moment had come to say goodbye since there was a kind of rupture between them and the characters. This the actor told The New York Times during an interview:

“I think the reason there was a backlash over the ending is because they were mad at us for breaking up with them. We were getting off the air and they didn’t know what to do with their Sunday nights anymore. They wanted more, so they reacted. “.

It is very likely that, like any viewer, Game of Thrones fans hoped to have an ending with more positive results, and that their beloved characters did not die, said the actor, emphasizing that the series and its narrative is pure fiction, and there is no greater evidence that the presence of dragons in it. He went on to explain Dinklage the following:

“They wanted the handsome whites to ride together into the sunset. By the way, it’s fiction. There are dragons in it. Go ahead. No, but the show subverts what you think, and that’s what I love about it. Yes, I know. It called Game of Thrones, but in the end, all the dialogue when people approached me on the street was: ‘Who is going to be on the throne? I don’t know why that was its conclusion, because the show really was more than that. “.