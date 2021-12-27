Game of Thrones: Two HBO Series Actors Who Are Close Friends in Real Life

After 7 seasons of unprecedented success, the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones failed to satisfy many fans, with many of them wishing their favorite character arcs would culminate a bit differently, or thought they rushed. Others argued that showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss didn’t know which direction the story would take after the show chronologically turned George RR Martin’s books.

Whatever the reason, the final season sparked a scathing reaction from the fanbase, even sparking a popular petition demanding that Game of Thrones season 8 be remade with new writers. Regardless of what may have happened in front of the camera, there are two actors who are really friends behind the scenes.

Game of Thrones fans proudly post family posters of favorite cast members each week in preparation for the conclusion of the beloved series. Despite the series ending, GOT Mania is still in full swing.

As anticipation mounts for spinoff series and prequels, like the arrival of House of the Dragon, people fan out to come up with conspiracy theories, compare screen performances to the book, and analyze episodes scene by scene. frame by frame. In an effort to further promote the end of an HBO dynasty, cast members are getting more vocal about giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look at what was happening in Westeros, beyond the wall, and outside. the makeup chair.

The poison between Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister) and Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister) is only present in front of the cameras. The two animal rights activists and actors have been friends for years before they were even cast in their iconic roles. The duo were co-workers on Ultra and Peter Smalls Is Dead, and Dinklage himself is said to be the person who recommended the actress to sit atop the Iron Throne in her iconic character Cersei.

Siblings on the small screen have even been known to share an apartment if filming hours allowed, and are often seen enjoying meals with each other. However, that did not do much for the story and the two very professional were able to overcome their entire friendship in two characters that did not seem friendly at all.