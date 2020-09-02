Game of Thrones’ think tank first Netflix project announced

Game of Thrones is among the productions that have reached the level of “legend” in the television world. The creators of the series are David Benioff and D.B. Weiss signed with Netflix after the finale of Game of Thrones. The details of the first project the two will prepare for Netflix have also been revealed. Benioff and Weiss will turn Chinese science fiction writer Liu Cixin’s “The Three-Body Problem” trilogy into a series.

The statement made by the duo on the subject includes the following statements: “Liu Cixin’s trilogy is among the most ambitious science fiction works we have read. It takes readers on a journey from the 1960s to the end of time. We are very excited to bring this adventure to a wider audience. ”

The first book of the trilogy, originally called Remembrance of Earth’s Past, is called “Three-Body Problem”. The trilogy, which started to be published in China in 2008, was later translated into other languages. Liu’s success in putting real-world technical and scientific concepts into the story was one of the points critics admired.

The creative team behind the project has more than the brains of the Game of Thrones series. The director of Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Knives Out, Rian Johnson, and his collaborator producer Ram Bergman are also part of the team. Alexander Woo, one of the writers of True Blood, is also on the team as writer and producer. Liu Cixin and American science fiction writer Ken Liu, who translated his works into English, are among the parts of the project.



