Game of Thrones: The worst parents on television were present in the series

Between wildly disparate disciplinary styles, a lack of free time, and a general misunderstanding of how something said in the heat of the moment can impact a child for life, parenting isn’t exactly an easy job. However, while some parents make honest mistakes and do the best they can, others fall into patterns like substance abuse, physical abuse, emotional abuse, or worse.

When it comes to television, there tend to be more horrible parents than decent ones represented on screen. In both teen and adult shows, parents are often at the forefront of the drama. There’s no point in tuning in if there’s nothing at stake on a TV show, and horrible parents certainly add that tense element.

Game of Thrones is the holy grail of toxic parenting, with endless family histories of incest, abuse, and even murder. Biological twins, spouses and parents Cersei and Jamie Lannister made it to the trifecta.

Interestingly, both parents (particularly Cersei) are praised for loving their children more than life. However, Cersei’s obsessive love dooms the children she supposedly cares for her and helps create one of the most notorious (and annoying) ruthless killers the series has ever seen: Joffrey Lannister (Jack Gleeson).

Cersei (Lena Headey) spoils her son despite seeing how unbearable she makes him, and instead of setting limits for her own good, she continues to give in to her deadly tantrums. While she’s not as physically abusive as many Game of Thrones parents, Cersei has been known to slap him multiple times. While her other two children, Tommen and Myrcella, escaped Joffrey’s terrible traits, it’s no wonder Joffrey sucks so much.

Also, Cersei and Jamie (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) lie to their children about their incestuous origins, bringing their concerns to light and implying that they somehow know their relationship isn’t right. Cersei may love her children, which her husband cites as her best trait, but her cruelty even gets her daughter Myrcella killed.