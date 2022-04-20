Game of Thrones: The reason why Pedro Pascal liked his death scene

The Game of Thrones finale in May 2019 remains one of the most talked about topics among fans who enjoyed the HBO show. However, reflecting a bit on the scenes of the fourth season, the actor Pedro Pascal, was revealing the reason why the death of his character, Prince Oberyn Martell, was one of his favorites, despite how horrific. what was it

Recall that Pascal’s arrival as Oberyn Martell occurred during the fourth season of Game of Thrones, who arrives in King’s Landing to attend the marriage of King Joffrey (Jack Gleeson) instead of his brother, Prince Doran (Alexander Siddig). ). But, his character actually had an ulterior motive for him to attend the royal wedding.

In the show, the prince reveals that his sister, Elia Martell, and her children were killed by Tywin Lannister’s knight (Charles Dance), Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane (Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson), during the Sack of King’s Landing. decades before. So Oberyn was looking for a way to get revenge on him.

Until he finally gets his chance when he offers himself as champion to Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), in a match to prove his innocence for King Joffrey’s death. At first, Oberyn gains the advantage over Clegane because of his great speed and agility with the spear, which contained manticore poison. But, overconfident in getting him to talk about the murders he committed, he is knocked down by Clegane who grabs him by the head gouging out his eyes before crushing his skull with his huge hands.

However, in an interview for Esquire, Pedro Pascal revealed what he felt about one of the most shocking scenes in the Game of Thrones series, assuring that it is also one of his favorites, especially because of the impressive way someone can crush the head of another person with his hands.

“[It] makes me feel like a boss. If I’m actually up there, and if I’m in the top three [most memorable death scenes], I mean…everything that follows is kind of useless. It’s like, What What am I doing? Why am I still trying? I did it.”

Pascal certainly loved filming this episode and it’s clear that he’s delighted to be among the group of characters who had shocking deaths in the Game of Thrones series. But, thanks to Oberyn’s death, some of the show’s story took big twists, with Tyrion’s escape from King’s Landing and the death of his father Tywin Lannister.

Now, viewers are hoping Game of Thrones prequel spin-off House of the Dragon will top the show with shocking scenes like the one Pedro Pascal had in the HBO series.