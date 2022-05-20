Game of Thrones: The real reason why Richard Brake left his role in the series

Game of Thrones was more than just a television show: it was a cultural phenomenon. What began as a George RR Martin fantasy series spawned one of the most popular television shows of all time, with millions watching every episode of political intrigue, dramatic romance, and of course, dragons. The long-awaited series finale aired in May 2019, bringing the eight-year saga to an end.

Working on a TV show like Game of Thrones seems like every actor’s dream, but with so many characters killed off, actors never knew how long they would last. But sometimes George RR Martin’s plans for the narrative weren’t the only factor dictating an actor’s early exit.

Some had only accepted a limited series of episodes. Others were cast in major roles on other television shows and were unable to balance filming schedules. Some were replaced because casting directors began to question their original decisions. And others just felt that while they loved being on the show, it was time to move on.

In some cases, the fact that an actor has been replaced on Game of Thrones by someone totally new wasn’t always so obvious. For example, the Night King was originally played by Richard Brake, but the character always appeared in makeup that would make any actor unrecognizable. So when he was finally replaced by Vladimir Furdik in season six, you probably didn’t know about it.

Why was Vladimir Furdik hired in favor of Richard Brake for the last few seasons? Vladimir Furdik himself says that he is not 100 percent sure. However, it could be because the actor had expensive experience as a specialist in this type of role and the production decided to replace the character from that point of view.

He was actually the White Walker who battled Jon Snow in the season five episode “Hardhome,” and it seems the showrunners were quite impressed with his performance. After filming that episode, David Benioff and DB Weiss asked Vladimir Furdik if he would be up for playing the Night King in future seasons, and the actor agreed.