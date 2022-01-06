Game of Thrones: The real reason why Emilia Clarke disappeared from TV

Thanks to the original material of writer George RR Martin, HBO offered an incredible production budget to transfer from books to television to Game of Thrones, the series that traveled around the world from its debut in 2011 to its tragic end. in 2019.

It is no secret to anyone that this drama became a television success, and it is that this political series full of fantasy spanned eight seasons, however, despite the fact that the ending caused a lot of controversy among its followers, even so Game of Thrones has a lot going for it.

In addition to having an excellent story, the talent of its actors is simply phenomenal, each one did an impeccable job, which we watched as each of their characters evolved over the years. One of the best known faces in this plot was that of Emilia Clarke, the protagonist and interpreter of Daenerys “Mother of Dragons” Targaryen.

Emilia began working in this important role from the age of 23, without imagining that she would become a current boom. Also, the most amazing thing about this young woman is that she, at that time, had little experience as an actress. Almost three years after the end of Game of Thrones, Emilia Clarke finally reappeared on television and in movies.

Of course, when the name of Game of Thrones began to position itself among the first positions of the most watched series, its actors also began to generate fame, and of course, Emilia Clarke had many opportunities to participate in important productions.

In 2019, Emilia participated in few productions, later, the global crisis was intervened due to the Covid-19 pandemic, so the actress decided to take a “break” from the world of work, likewise, she also decided to “disappear “So that her audience would have a respite from her image as Daenerys.

Not everyone may know, but Emilia Clarke unexpectedly suffered a brain aneurysm in 2011. And another in 2013. Both required varying degrees of surgery to be treated. That is why in 2019 the actress founded the SameYou charity in 2019. In addition to dedicating herself to its foundation and other roles, finally in 2022, she will return: the actress is confirmed in Secret Invasion, a Marvel series that she will star in alongside Samuel L. Jackson.