Game of Thrones: The real reason why actor Richard Madden left the series

Game of Thrones was more than just a television show: it was a cultural phenomenon. What began as a George RR Martin fantasy series spawned one of the most popular television shows of all time, with millions watching every episode of political intrigue, dramatic romance, and of course, dragons. The long-awaited series finale aired in May 2019, bringing the eight-year saga to an end.

Working on a TV show like Game of Thrones seems like every actor’s dream, but with so many characters killed off, actors never knew how long they would last. But sometimes, Martin’s plans for the narrative weren’t the only factor dictating an actor’s early departure.

Robb Stark (Richard Madden) seemed like a natural fit on the Iron Throne. He was young, handsome, brave and willing to risk his life for his family and his people. But fans were shocked when he was killed by the Freys in the infamous Red Wedding scene, after turning down the opportunity to unite his families through an arranged marriage.

In all, Richard Madden worked on the show for five years and felt that was enough. “Five years was a great time to be on the show,” Madden said in conversation with Amy Adams for Variety, adding, “You really start to learn the trade by doing that. And then I was thankful to leave.”

Why was Richard Madden perfectly happy to exit him at the end of season three, even when millions of fans had been rooting for Robb to take the Iron Throne? He felt it was time to take some risks in his career and mix things up.

“I spent ten years playing different versions of Romeo, from Robb Stark to literally playing Romeo twice on stage,” he explained.

And now, he’s got some new experiences under his belt, including starring in the British TV drama Bodyguard, playing Elton John’s manager and boyfriend John Reid in Rocketman and most recently as one of Marvel’s newest characters in the movie The Eternals, where he can be seen with a huge future in the franchise.