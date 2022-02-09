Game of Thrones: The protagonists of the series who never spoke on the set

During its heyday, there was nothing quite like Game of Thrones. The cast of the show had incredible chemistry on screen, and while many cast members became close friends, some members had to stay away from each other.

At the height of its popularity, there was virtually nothing on television that could compete with Game of Thrones. The series, which was based on the written play A Song of Ice and Fire, was a huge success on the small screen, with millions of people following the story closely for years. Starring an outsized cast of talented performers, Game of Thrones used amazing source material to tell a story that drew people into the wild world of Westeros. For 8 seasons and 73 episodes, this show was bigger and more intense than anything else on the block, with the fandom reaching a fever pitch during the show’s final season.

Unfortunately, the ending of the show missed the mark and many people were displeased with the way its closure was handled. However, the popularity this show found was rare, and it is something that still needs to be admired by the people who had the chance to watch it all. The finale’s shortcomings were placed on the writers and not the performers, who were brilliant throughout the show’s run.

One of the best things that Game of Thrones had going for it was the chemistry of that cast while on screen, and this is something that can be difficult to manufacture. Fortunately, the vast majority of the cast got along quite well and many friendships were formed while making the show, regardless of how the artist’s characters interacted on screen. The tale’s biggest stars have never shied away from expressing their appreciation for each other, and many have also taken to social media to share hilarious images.

But that was not what happened in all cases. One reveal took fans by surprise, as many people had no idea there were issues like this on set. It turns out that the couple in question had dated during the 2000s and ended up getting to a place where they couldn’t be together. Those particular details are unknown, but the news that they can’t work in the same set space hit the headlines in a hurry, who was it?

“Lena Headey and Jerome Flynn don’t speak to each other anymore and are never in the same room at the same time.”

This certainly puts another perspective on what was reported, but it should be noted that this was said several years after those initial reports. There are two sides to every story, and the truth usually lies somewhere in the middle. Regardless of what happened, Game of Thrones was able to do what it had to do to accommodate its actors and take care of the filming. While it didn’t hold the landing, the series remained a powerhouse on television, and both Lena Headey and Jerome Flynn will be forever linked through the show.