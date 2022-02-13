Game of Thrones: The problem behind the scenes that was not disclosed in the media

Game of Thrones ended a long time ago and we are forgetting about that tragic ending that had so many counterparts among fans. That brings us to the new spinoffs HBO announced, including House of the Dragon, the Robert Baratheon story, and Tales of Dunk and Egg, (not counting another animated drama on the way and various talks of continuing the George RR Martin universe). .

But that’s not all for the Game of Thrones world. The actors of the original series follow their lives and eventually speak. And they don’t always tell the best stories or the most beautiful to read. It is that apparently, at the beginning of everything, when the HBO series began its filming, many did not agree with some situations that were experienced on the film set.

One such series of interviews, including several Game of Thrones actors, revealed many behind-the-scenes tidbits we never see and blew the lid off a decade-old scandal. Okay, it’s not really as bad as it sounds, but we want to know which actor demanded that HBO change caterers.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister) recounted his worst experience in Game of Thrones, a different way of seeing things that we do not realize. When he finished laughing, Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth) agreed.

“The catering of the first seasons was not good and brought several problems. We had a course correction on food while we were filming the first few episodes because that way we couldn’t have continued.”

Joe Dempsie (Gendry) gave the most terrifying clue of the moment about this Food-Gate that seems to have destroyed Game of Thrones. Producers, please be aware of these situations!

“Yes, the first few years the catering was terrible, until an actor who will remain anonymous ripped his lunch up the side of the hill and insisted that they change the catering services to continue.”

Everything seems to point to Kit Harington as one of the main cast for this situation to change. Luckily, the situation, according to its protagonists, could be solved and the series continued its normal course.