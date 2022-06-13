“Game of Thrones”: the latest update from HBO may disappoint fans who are hoping for new spin-offs and prequels after “House of the Dragon”

“Game of Thrones” ended three years ago. And now “House of the Dragon” will be the first spin-off to be released on HBO. But can it be the last one? Fans who were hoping for additional spin-offs and prequels after “House of the Dragon” may be disappointed with the latest update from HBO vice president of programming Kara Buckley.

Matt Smith as Prince Damon in the prequel “Game of Thrones” “House of the Dragon” | Ollie Upton

How many Game of Thrones spin-offs are in development?

When Game of Thrones became a global phenomenon a decade ago, it seemed certain that HBO would try to capitalize on that success by expanding the GoT TV universe. But when creators David Benioff and D. B. Weiss ended the series with such a divisive 8th season, the future of this universe became not so certain.

The first planned prequel series starring Naomi Watts was set 10,000 years before the events of the original show, but HBO decided not to bring it up. The next in line was “House of the Dragon”, which received an order for 10 episodes. And, as reported, even more series are in development.

According to author George R. R. Martin, the project once known as “Nine Voyages” is now called “Sea Snake”. It is reported that the focus will be on Corlis Velarion, the character played by Steve Toussaint in “House of the Dragon”.

There is also “Ten Thousand Ships”, a story about a character named Princess Nymeria, ancestor of the House of Martell. It is reported that the action takes place 1000 years before the “Game of Thrones”. Also in development is the series “Tales of Dank and Egg”, which will be an “exact adaptation” of the novels.

“The first season will be an adaptation of the first novel The Hedge Knight,” Martin said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

The latest HBO update may disappoint fans who are hoping for new spin-offs and prequels.

Martin told his fans that he is “not allowed” to talk about most of what is happening with the series, which is being developed on HBO. But he seems much more optimistic about more spin-offs and prequels than HBO vice president of programming Kara Buckley.

At the recent ATX Television Festival in Texas, Buckley discussed the future of the GoT TV universe during a panel titled “Landscape of the Future: A Look at What’s Ahead.” She confirmed that “a lot of ideas” have been developed, but nothing other than “Dragon House” is a guarantee.

“We developed a lot of ideas, we were still developing a lot of ideas, and I think we’re very excited about what’s going to air later this summer,” Buckley told The Sun. “But we don’t feel the need to do another one unless it seems really creatively interesting to us.”

The creators of “Game of Thrones” are not to blame for this.

After the end of Game of Thrones, Weiss and Benioff left HBO and signed a contract with Netflix. Thus, they are not involved in “House of the Dragon” or any other spin-offs and prequels in development.

Martin is involved as an executive producer since “House of the Dragon” is based on his 2018 novel “Flame and Blood”. The author has also seen the concept art of other projects and says that things are “moving very fast.” However, it remains to be seen if any of these shows in development will actually air.

The premiere of “House of the Dragon” will take place on Sunday, August 21, on HBO.