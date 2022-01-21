Game of Thrones: The actress who refused to play Daenerys because she considered her boring

One of the best kept secrets of Game of Thrones for a long time, refers to the first episode that was filmed as a test to present it to the executives of the big production companies of the television networks. An anecdote that was discovered in detail by the guide written by the reporter of Entertainment Weekly, James Hibberd, titled Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon: Game of Thrones and the Untold Story of the Epic Series (The Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon: Game of Thrones and the Untold Story of the Epic Series).

The rule to follow for any project of a television series that seeks financial support to produce, is that its creators record a pilot episode that defines the potential of the program and that it is presented to the experts for their approval and, if achieved, is the one that usually seen by the public with some changes according to the observations made to the originally filmed test.

The guide reveals that the first version of the Game of Thrones pilot episode was a total disaster and that some of the actors who starred are not the same ones we met later. One of the anecdotes that caused the most curiosity among the fans was what happened to the actress who at that time appeared in the role of Daenerys Targaryen and who would later leave the way open for the admired Emilia Clarke, we refer to Tamzin Merchant.

Tamzin Merchant, born March 4, 1987, is an actress of British origin with an interesting artistic career that includes the films Pride and Prejudice (2005), The Good Housekeeping Guide (2006), the series The Tudors (2009- 2010), the films Jane Eyre (2011), The Mystery of Edwin Drood (2012), Stainless Steel (2012), the series Salem (2014), Supergirl (2017) and Carnival Row (2019), among other productions, works by theater and music videos.

The young woman, who was 21 years old at the time, recalled in an interview that she felt very uncomfortable participating in Game of Thrones from the beginning and that she had actually accepted it because two people had convinced her, but that she never really felt good. , a feeling that increased after recording the failed pilot. The young star herself argued that from the moment she read the script and the character profile of Daenerys she did not find it interesting, so she decided to leave the show during contract negotiations.

“I learned that I have to trust my gut when a story isn’t really close to my heart. So I shouldn’t tell the story just because others tell me I should be excited about it.”

As far as Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and Dan Weiss are concerned, the failure of the pilot brought a lot of learning to the production, which would later be reflected in the worldwide phenomenon it became. Perhaps the most forceful comment came from screenwriter Craig Mazin, when he assured that one of the good things that brought so much criticism to the first pilot is that the actresses who played Daenerys Targaryen and Catelyn Stark left, giving way to Emilia Clarke and Michelle Fairley . Two years later with many changes and a new director, the first episode of Game of Thrones premiered on HBO on April 17, 2011 with 90% new scenes.

Regarding the Mother of Dragons, it all made sense once Emilia Clarke appeared playing Daenerys in the official pilot episode of Games of Thrones that was formally presented to HBO executives. On this, an excerpt from the guide Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon: Game of Thrones and the Untold Story of the Epic Series, highlights the comments of Michael Lombardo (former president of HBO programming) and one of his protagonists, Jason Momoa, about the departure of Tamzin Merchant and the addition of Clarke.

“There was a part of the casting that we had to rethink, a role that was compromised. We all knew that Daenerys’ journey was critical. Her scenes with Jason just didn’t work,” Lombardo said of Merchant’s involvement.

“I’m not sure why it all got done. But when Emilia came along that’s when it all fell into place for me. I wasn’t really ‘there’ until she (Emilia) came along,” Momoa recalled.