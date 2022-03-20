Game of Thrones: The actor in the series who really hates having participated in the series

Game of Thrones, the medieval fantasy and drama television series developed by David Benioff and D. B. Weiss and produced by the HBO network, is considered one of the best series of all time on television. Its plot inspired by the series of novels “A Song of Ice and Fire”, written by George R.R. Martin, took real importance in recent years as very few series achieved such success.

The series commands high ratings and is one of HBO’s most popular on-demand TV shows, as well as one of the “biggest dramas” and the “most talked about show” on television in 2014. It was listed as one of the best television series and critics have praised aspects such as its performances, the scripts, the special effects, the battle sequences and the music.

During the heyday of Game of Thrones, most actors would probably have given anything for the chance to kill or be killed in Westeros. In fact, many artists ended up on the show, which was famous for brutally murdering their characters in completely unexpected ways.

In this case, many actors would like to participate in a series like Game of Thrones. Success can catapult a career, not to mention financial/personal progress. But while all this is a very convincing explanation, there is someone who criticized his tenure in the series and is completely unhappy with how things turned out. His five seasons in the Seven Kingdoms were not what many imagine.

Stephen Dillane played Stannis Baratheon, brother of the late King Robert and apparently rightful heir to the throne. However, after trying to fight all the obstacles in his way, he falls in battle at the hands of Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) after going so far as to burn her own daughter at the stake as a war sacrifice.

Ultimately, it turns out that the actor himself might have been just as tortured as the character he played. Apparently, he had trouble understanding the plots, relying on co-star Liam Cunningham (who played Davos Seaworth) to explain them, which, in his opinion, created a poor performance overall. Even after his time on Thrones, Stephen Dillane claimed that he would “turn the show on only to turn it off again” because he couldn’t keep up with it, proving that this notoriously complex series was even mysterious to those involved.