Game of Thrones: The actor in the series who couldn’t stand being on the HBO show

For most of Game of Thrones‘ time on television, the show was one of the most beloved series of all time. Unfortunately, though, things started to go off the rails after there were no more novels left for the show to adapt, and then its final season was such a mess that most fans blasted it. In fact, many viewers were so disappointed when the show ended that there are calls for the eighth season of Game of Thrones to be remade.

In the years since it ended, most Game of Thrones stars have said that they love their time on the show. Despite that, there is one former Game of Thrones cast member who has been extremely open about his disdain for the show. In fact, this cast member clearly has no respect for many Game of Thrones fans and couldn’t care less about spoiling what he knew about the show before his episode aired.

The seventh episode of the sixth season of Game of Thrones entitled “The Broken Man”, introduced fans to the character Brother Ray. Throughout the eighth season of Game of Thrones, virtually every character that was introduced was either on a vicious streak or was a victim without an ounce of fighting skill. For that reason, it was unique for the show to introduce Brother Ray, a formerly violent mercenary who turned his life around to become a pacifist.

Given that Brother Ray was such an interesting character, it makes sense that the producers of Game of Thrones hired a well-respected actor who oozes charisma to bring him to life. Sadly, however, the actor they hired, Ian McShane, apparently didn’t understand how seriously everyone took Game of Thrones spoilers. As a result, when he discussed his role in Game of Thrones during an interview, McShane’s comments were too revealing.

“You say the least and the internet goes crazy. I was accused of revealing the plot, but I only think about life. It’s just boobs and dragons.”

Unsurprisingly, many Game of Thrones fans weren’t happy to read Ian McShane’s comments about the show and its fans. Considering there were millions of people who couldn’t get enough of Game of Thrones at the time, you’d think Ian McShane wouldn’t want to upset them further.

If all the aforementioned things Ian McShane said didn’t ensure Game of Thrones fans were mad at him, he revealed another major spoiler. During another interview, Ian McShane revealed the story behind him taking on his role in Game of Thrones. Surprisingly, during that part of the conversation, McShane revealed that his character would die during his debut episode. After all this mess, the actor himself clarified what he thought of the series.