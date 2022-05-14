Game of Thrones: Sophie Turner revealed what we suspected about traumatic scenes

Playing the eldest daughter of the Stark family was a challenge for the actress Sophie Turner who, at just 15 years old, embodied Sansa masterfully, despite the fact that she had to star in scenes of violence and other forms of torture, which she recently confessed in an interview that affected him like any human being, no matter how many acting tools and tricks they have.

Some of the scenes from the filming of Game of Thrones marked the young actress Sophie Turner, who reflected on the most traumatic of the series launched in 2011 and which was based on the book A Song of Fire and Ice by George R.R. Martin. This story was adapted to the television format 15 years after the author published the first book, and was under the production of HBO, with which a more than acceptable place was established within the preferences of the audience to this day, with everything and that the last season (8) was highly criticized.

For Turner to play Sansa Stark, daughter of Ned Stark (Sean Bean), the Lord of Winterfell and Hand of the King of Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy), represented suffering. This is because, like most Game of Thrones characters, Sansa was subjected to many harsh and traumatic experiences from the beginning of the series.

Beginning in Season 1 when her Lady wolf was sacrificed, then her disappointment in love with Joffrey Baratheon/Lannister (Jack Gleeson) who cruelly forced her to witness her own father being beheaded, despite have promised mercy. Also, that her relationship with Joffrey was terrible, because he also physically and verbally abused her. Not to mention that Sansa was kidnapped by the Lannisters, and even forced to marry Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage).

But it was not only that, later with the development of the series, things only got worse for Sansa to the point of being raped and abused by Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon), which led her to think about committing suicide. In an interview with a colleague, Turner confessed that she will probably “exhibit some symptoms of trauma in the future. At that age, I don’t think I could understand much of the scene. And the first years, I had my mom with me because she accompanied me, so that helped me a lot”, since no matter how much you have tools to separate yourself from the character, the actor is a human being.

Turner added that sometimes “it helps to have people around you who are also willing to come out of it. And it’s something that growing up on a show like Game of Thrones, the subject matter was so heavy that I developed a coping mechanism of having as much fun between takes as possible, so as not to traumatize myself.”

While Sansa’s character experienced a lot of trauma growing up, within the series, she ultimately ended up being the Queen of the North, while others weren’t so lucky, going from being an abused woman to an empowered one, which gave her it could have been helpful for the traumas that could have been formed; when she was a fifteen-year-old she debuted for Game of Thrones. Although Turner added that the production of the series made sure that both she and Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) who were the same age, felt comfortable and safe filming the graphic scenes of this HBO epic.