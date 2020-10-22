Game of Thrones season 8: why Emilia Clarke opposed

Emilia Clarke knew the character of Daenerys better than anyone, and she had to fight with the Game of Thrones showrunners to get her ideas imposed.

Joe Dempsie aka Gendry is among those who feel that the conclusion of Game of Thrones was unsatisfactory. Before that, it was Emilia Clarke, the interpreter of the iconic Mother of Dragons who had expressed her dissatisfaction with the finale of the series but also with the narrative arc of her character. In James Hibberd’s book, which aims to transcribe the highlights and secrets of the heroic-fantasy show, a quote from Emilia Clarke caught our attention. The actress reveals that she had to confront showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss numerous times to impose one of Daenerys’ personality traits.

“Over and over I have said to myself, ‘Why are you giving me this script?’ While I enjoy cooperating, there were a few moments where I was like, ‘Don’t tell me what to do with my daughter. I know what to do!’ Everyone knows Daenerys was cold as an ice cube. But I wanted to give her a little more humanity, because no one is cold all the time. I would retaliate a little and I would say to the showrunners: ‘I understand. that she must be steadfast, ruthless and of mighty strength. But right now she’s also a fucking human being. So I’m going to give you my interpretation and I really pray that you add it to the script. ” , reveals the quote from Emilia Clarke. Sadly, his prayers weren’t heard by the writers, perhaps adding that personality trait could have changed the final tone of the show. What is certain is that after the death of Daenerys in season 8 of Game of Thrones, Drogon must now fend for himself!



