Game of Thrones season 8: Jon’s exile causes a major change in Westeros

All the consequences of the end of season 8 of Game of Thrones have not yet been explored.

After we told you which actor thought that the Night King should have won in season 8 of Game of Thrones, we continue to focus on the final episodes and more particularly their consequences. As all fans know by now, Jon Snow headed north at the end of the series to quell the wrath of the Unsullied after the death of Daenerys Targaryen. However, its real origins remained secret for most of the inhabitants of Westeros even though they seemed to be at the heart of the series a few seasons ago. And this is important, especially for all people who are still loyal to the Targaryens.

By deciding to send Jon beyond the Wall to spend – in theory – the rest of his life, Gray Worm and those who followed his decision probably marked the end of the Targaryens’ line. Since unlike the books, Young Griff is not present in the series, Jon is the last Targaryen to be still alive after killing Daenerys. Unless he returns to the south of the Wall and ends up revealing the identity of his parents, it is therefore likely that the name of the Targaryens will die with him. Even if he meets a Wildling and decides to make a living with her, we doubt that he will reveal his real name to him if it has no use for him.

After having successfully conquered Westeros and become a legend thanks to their dragons, the Targaryens are about to die out discreetly – something we regret a little. It is normal for big families to be born and disappear, but it is clear that the Targaryen era will have been of paramount importance in the history of Game of Thrones. Fortunately, for those who will miss the family of fire and blood, the spin-off House of the Dragon commissioned by HBO will take a closer look at the ancestors of Daenerys, Viserys, Jon, and others.



