Game of Thrones Prequel Shooting Date Confirmed

This year a prequel called House of the Dragon was developed by franchise creator George RR Martin and Colony’s Ryan J Condal, set hundreds of years before Game of Thrones.

Two new photos released by HBO reveal two of the fire-breathing dragons that will be instrumental in the rise and fall of Daenerys Targaryen’s ancestors throughout the show.

WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar also confirmed in a company announcement on Thursday (December 3) that production will officially begin on House of the Dragon in a few months.

“Watch out for dragons up high,” he joked.

This fall, The Outsider star Paddy Considine joined the House of the Dragon cast as King Viserys Targaryen, a benevolent leader chosen by the High Council of Harrenhal to take the throne.

Dragons are coming.#HouseoftheDragon begins production in 2021. pic.twitter.com/Bxl763FVdY — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) December 3, 2020

But, as Game of Thrones fans well know, the crown can often be a curse rather than a reward. King Viserys fights with untested power in his hands, sparking tensions within his mythical family.

While the exact plot of the series has yet to be fully revealed, it has been theorized that House of the Dragon will play out until the Targaryen civil war, also known as the Dance of the Dragons.

Similarly, working alongside Martin and Condal on the development of this prequel is Miguel Sapochnik, an Emmy-winning Game of Thrones director who directed the classic episodes Battle of the Bastards and The Long Night.



