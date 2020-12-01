Game of Thrones’ Peter Dinklage to launch Toxic Avenger

According to the American news portal Deadline, actor Peter Dinklage has been confirmed as the star of the Toxic Avenger reboot, a classic 1980s movie. In the updated version, Dinklage must be a kind of subverted hero, as is the case of other films like Deadpool. To date, there is no release date for the feature.

More details on the production of Toxic Avenger

The film is directed by Macon Blair, known for titles such as I Don’t Feel at Home in this World, from Netflix. In addition to Peter Dinklage, no new cast names have been released.

The original 1984 production follows an ordinary citizen. After being pushed against a garbage tank, the toxic materials present in the filth transform him into a … superhero. In fact, more for a mutant creature that receives the least desired duty to save its city.

In addition to the original film, Toxic Avenger also won a musical, a cartoon and even a Marvel comic.

The role of Toxic Avenger is the first major highlight of Peter Dinklage’s career after his role as Tyrion Lannister in the Game of Thrones series. Throughout all seasons, the actor was acclaimed for his role and remembered as one of the best characters in the series.

So, what did you think of this news about the Toxic Avenger reboot? Leave your opinion below!



