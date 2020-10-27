Game of Thrones: name revealed fate in the series

After his downfall at the end of the first episode of Game of Thrones left him paralyzed, Bran soon began to have vivid dreams and visions involving a three-eyed raven.

Game of Thrones took the time to really reveal what these dreams meant, as Bran spent much of the first four seasons of Game of Thrones traveling the Seven Kingdoms in hopes of learning more.

There is a meaning behind each name, and it is clear that Bran’s was. The name Bran is of Welsh origin and has an incredibly appropriate meaning for the purposes of Game of Thrones: Raven. Which was not well received by fans.

Even though the millions of Game of Thrones fans might not be well versed in the meaning of each name, it turns out that knowing the origin of Bran’s name could have explained his fate.

Bran was at the center of one of Game of Thrones’ final surprise twists. He may not have been the Night King, but Bran became king in the finale. Game of Thrones season 8 ended with Bran as the King of the Six Kingdoms.

After Sansa made the North an independent kingdom. Game of Thrones fans weren’t expecting such a twist to occur, but like the three-eyed raven, Bran knew this would be his destiny.



