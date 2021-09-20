Game of Thrones: Mountain Actor Exhibits Incredible Body Change

Game of Thrones: Recently, through his official Instagram account, Icelandic actor Hafþór Björnsson, who played Gregor Clegane, the famous Mountain of Game of Thrones, shared some images that evidenced the change in his physique from the time of filming the series to the present day.

The transformation was made for the actor to participate in a boxing competition. The athlete made his debut against Devon Larratt, known as Sem Limites, on September 18th. Originally, he was scheduled to face Eddie Hall, but due to a biceps injury, the fighter had to postpone his match until next year.

In the epic HBO series, Montanha faced some wrestling characters, such as Oberyn Martell (played by Pedro Pascal), who ended up dying at the end of the match to the delight of Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey). Now, he has climbed into the rings with impacting muscles spread over six feet tall.

Learn more about the trajectory of the Mountain interpreter

Interestingly, when he took part in the filming of Game of Thrones, between 2014 and 2019, Björnsson had already broken some records related to the sports he played, such as weightlifting and throwing. In fact, in 2018, he was considered one of the strongest men in the world when he competed in the Arnold Classic, lifting around 472 kg.

But this record has already been broken by himself, unofficially, as in May 2020, the athlete was able to lift around 501 kg. Unfortunately, this would have happened during a daily workout at the gym he attends and not at a traditional competition. Despite this, it is an impressive achievement.

It is worth noting that, due to boxing, Björnsson began to lose weight impressively, especially because of the intense training he underwent. In an interview with Muscle and Health magazine, he stated that he started to consume 75% less calories per day.

“With the transition to boxing, my diet has changed a lot and I’ve been eating better,” he said.