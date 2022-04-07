Game of Thrones: Maisie Williams transforms in the trailer for her new Hulu series

Gams of Thrones, the historical fantasy drama that premiered in 2011 and was aired for eight seasons through HBO, concluded in May 2019 and almost three years after the disastrous end, the interpreter of Arya Stark takes a new totally different role in the next series of the broadcast network FX.

Fans of Maisie Williams met the actress in the successful drama Game of Thrones, the program inspired by the works of George RR Martin that kept her for a long period playing Arya Stark, one of the main characters who played a fundamental role in this fascinating story.

Now, the star of the HBO series has transformed for his new role in the series Pistol, which will premiere on May 31 on the FX network and streaming platform Hulu in the United States and through Disney + in the United Kingdom. United. Now that the first promotional trailer has been revealed, fans can see Williams slip into her new character.

Pistol follows the rise to fame of the iconic British punk band the Sex Pistols, which formed in 1975. In the first clip, the band declares that they will “kick this country awake, even if it kills us,” while the character of Game of Thrones star Jordan, better known as Pamela Rooke, says it’s “time for a youth revolution.”

Trailer for Pistol, the new FX series with Maisie Williams from Game of Thrones

While the Sex Pistols were immersed in the Punk movement of the 1970s, Jordan was a fashion icon of the same scene at the time. Alongside Williams, Pistol will star Anson Boon as frontman Johnny Rotten, with Toby Wallace as guitarist Steve Jones, Jacob Slater as drummer Paul Cook, Louis Partridge as bassist Sid Vicious and Emma Appleton as Nancy Spungen.

The series is inspired by Jones’ memoir Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol, while the new FX show was directed by Danny Boyle with a script written by Craig Pearce. This is the biggest television role for Maisie Williams after Game of Thrones, and fans couldn’t be more excited to see her back on screen in late May when the series premieres.