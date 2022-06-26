Game of Thrones: Maisie Williams reacts to Jon Snow’s Spin-off show

The star of “Game of Thrones” Maisie Williams reacted to the news that a sequel to a series of films about John Snow performed by Kit Harington is in development. The series “Game of Thrones”, based on the series of fantasy novels by George R. R. Martin “A Song of Ice and Fire”, was broadcast on HBO from 2011 to 2019. For eight seasons, Williams played the daughter of Ned Stark and his wife Catelyn, Arya, who went on to train as a Faceless/super-killer and avenge the Red Wedding. Closing a few blue eyes forever in the Battle of Winterfell, Arya said goodbye to her brothers and sisters and sailed to the west of Westeros.

In the years since the divisive 8th season of Game of Thrones, news of several prequels have either been officially announced or leaked as they are in development on HBO; including one with a working title Tales of Dank and Egg, Sea Serpent, 9 voyages, Flea Bottom, 10,000 ships, and this year the Dragon House, which is loosely based on the Flame and Blood of Martin and details the history of the Targaryen dynasty. Earlier this month, news broke that HBO was developing its first potential Game of Thrones sequel after Jon Snow, also known as Aegon Targaryen, with Harington reprising his role. Now John’s half—sister/cousin—an early fan favorite who got her own by-product-has reacted to this development.

In a recent interview with People, Williams reacted to the news about the Game of Thrones spin-off dedicated to her on-screen brother and off-screen friend Harington. Turns out Williams may be more excited than Game of Thrones fans. Read what she said below:

“Everything related to the [GOT] story is very exciting. We’ve had such an intense show, and we still have so many stories to tell. I think it’s really exciting and I think Keith is a phenomenal actor. He plays Jon Snow. it was like a cultural reset. I think everything he touches is magic, and I’m excited to see what it’s going to be.”

Given Williams’ real-life relationship with Harrington, she’s probably known about the Game of Thrones spin-off for a long time. Martin recently revealed that the TV show (working title “Snow”) has been in development for many years and has never leaked like the others. According to Martin and Emilia Clarke, Harington was the one who came up with the idea of the Snow spin-off and brought it to the powerful. Although none of the members of Snow’s creative team have been announced, Martin is involved, and possibly several other actors from the flagship series are involved. When asked if she would like to return to Westeros, Williams told People, “It’s obviously a very exciting prospect, so never say never.”

After John was banished from Westeros for killing Daenerys Targaryen (Clark) in the finale of Game of Thrones, he went north of the Wall with Tormound the Giant Death (Christopher Hivew) and the Wild Ones. It’s safe to say that the sequel will tell about his life behind the Wall, when Bran the Broken (Isaac Hempstead Wright) rules Six Kingdoms, Sansa (Sophie Turner) sits like a queen in the North, and Arya swims over the edge of the map with a Needle. Theoretically, the sequel to Game of Thrones could bring back these characters and everyone else who survived the Mad Queen, including Tyrion Lannister Peter Dinklage, Samwell Tarly John Bradley and Brienne of Tarth Gwendoline Christie. If done correctly, Snow can significantly improve the attitude of fans to the eighth season of “Game of Thrones”.