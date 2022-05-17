Game of Thrones: Kit Harington’s addiction and how he overcame it after the series

The artistic world is full of excesses, attention and shortages, which is why most of those who live there are prone to fall into weaknesses and therefore become dependent on painkillers, drugs or alcohol. This was the case of one of the most emblematic figures of Game of Thrones, who had to juggle while playing Jon Snow (Kit Harington) in front of the cameras. His current wife and former set partner, Rose Leslie, has had a great responsibility in her recovery.

During the filming of the mega-hit series Game of Thrones, stars like Kit Harington and Sophie Turner confessed that they had to deal with addictions and mental problems due to the pressure of the series. In the case of who played Jon Snow, he sought professional help so as not to put such an important role at risk. The support provided by his partner, colleague and current wife Rose Leslie was vital to this process.

Kit Harington checked into rehab after Game of Thrones ended, to find help to deal with stress and heavy drinking. As he revealed in an interview, “I was tired and just needed peace and quiet.” Anxiety came when he wondered what would become of him after the series ended, “I said to myself: is this it, is this the end? something that everyone had worked so hard on for so many years. I had a ‘what’s next?’ moment.”

Within the entertainment industry, many actors and other people in the public eye have struggled with mental health issues and addictions, possibly because a creative life can lead them down that path. But a long series coming to an end seems to be a particularly common catalyst. In an interview, Harington opened up and commented on how he felt about his drinking problem. “The things that have happened to me since Thrones ended, and that happened during Thrones, were quite traumatic in nature and included alcohol. You get to a place where you feel like you’re a bad person, you feel like you’re a shameful person. And you feel that there is no way out, that’s how you are. But the important thing is that I was able to get sober and in the process say, ‘No, I can change.’

While Harington was at the Privé Swiss retreat in Connecticut, where he says he was treated “primarily for alcohol,” he experienced suicidal thoughts. “I went through periods of real depression where I wanted to do all kinds of things. Now he doesn’t want to be seen as a martyr or special. He added that there is one story in particular that has helped him carry on through tough times.” ‘a leopard doesn’t change its spots’ is completely false: that a leopard actually changes its spots,” he said.

“I think that’s the most beautiful thing. It really helped. That was something I held on to; the idea that I could make this big fundamental change in who I was and how I was going with my life.”

The actor confessed that his addiction also affected his marriage to his Game of Thrones co-star, Rose Leslie. But since he got sober and welcomed his baby in February, Harington says home life for him has been wonderful. “I have a son and my relationship is great… I’m a very, very happy, content, sober man.” He added that the support that he has always had since the filming of the series from his wife has been unconditional and decisive in his recovery.

“There’s something about having a child that’s the most physically taxing thing,” he said. “I take my hat off to any single parent. Any single parent, you’re a fucking genius. I don’t know how you do it because it’s more exhausting than everything I did on Thrones.”