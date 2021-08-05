Game of Thrones: Kit Harington Says Show Has Affected His Mental Health

Game of Thrones is one of the hottest series of 2010. Created by HBO, the series mobilized a legion of fans around the world during the eight seasons of GoT, which tells an epic medieval story of the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros.

In the plot, one of the main characters is Jon Snow, who is played by British Kit Harington. Recently, the actor commented on some mental health problems that were generated by the show in his personal life.

The weight of Game of Thrones in the actor’s life

The series was inspired by the book series The Chronicles of Ice and Fire, by writer George R. R. Martin, and won three Emmys for Best Drama Series, in the years 2015, 2016 and 2018.

The character Jon Snow is one of the main protagonists of the series and one of the most acclaimed by fans. As a result, the weight and attention were enormous on actor Kit Harington.

Harington commented, in an interview with The Jess Cagle Show, about the pressure, the enormous fame and drug addiction he developed from the heaviness of dealing with the character. He said he went through “a lot of mental [health] difficulties, and I think a lot of that was a direct result of the program.”

The solution found by Kit Harington

To try to deal with the whole mental health and drug addiction situation, Harington decided to take a break from his acting career and voluntarily commit to a rehab clinic.

He says that he felt he was coming to a breakdown after the recordings were over and decided to check into the holistic health center Privé-Swiss, which is in Connecticut, and was described by Harington as luxurious.

Currently, the actor commented that he is much better and said that the time together in the pandemic was good for him and his wife Rose Leslie, bringing the couple even closer together. In early 2021, the two had a child together.