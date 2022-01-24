Game of Thrones: Jason Momoa made a public lawsuit against the production of HBO

As we will remember, Game of Thrones has become one of the biggest HBO dramas in television history, which is why this fantasy drama has been listed as one of the most watched so far. However, in addition to receiving a long list of accolades, in its heyday it was also heavily criticized.

Great stars participated in success, one of them was Jason Momoa, and after his impeccable performance as Khal Drogo, his professional career as an actor began to emerge, since after seeing him as the Dothraki leader, he began to debut as Aquaman and Duncan Idaho, being his most successful projects so far.

Despite the fact that Drogo was the first and only husband of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), it can be said that the first actions of her character were not very well seen, they can even become discordant, in particular, there is an infamous scene that represents Khal Drogo’s rape of the young Targaryen.

But, despite Khal Drogo’s attitudes, Jason Momoa is a man with very different feelings and thoughts, and it was recently that he decided to talk about the cruel deeds committed by his character in Game of Thrones.

Recently in one of his interviews the actor was asked about how he felt portraying sexual assault scenes and his treatment of women in general in the HBO drama. Without preamble, Jason Momoa agreed that these were extremely difficult shoots to make.

Even Momoa affirmed that although he does not regret having done it because he is already done, he affirmed that he will never do an interpretation of that magnitude again, since these scenes “left him with a bad feeling”. This is how he put it:

“It’s not my job to say, ‘Wouldn’t I?’ I’ve never really been asked about ‘Do you regret playing a role?’ Let’s put it this way: I already did it. I won’t do it again”… “It had left me with a bad feeling.”

What he emphasized the most in this interview was when he pointed out that the actors of Game of Thrones have no participation in the creative decisions behind the scenes, instead, the responsibility for such regret for a certain scene should fall on the producers and staff of program writing.