“Game of Thrones” is still the most pirated TV series even in 2022

According to a new report, even in 2022, Game of Thrones remains the most pirated TV show. Game of Thrones premiered in 2011 on HBO, and it quickly became one of the most popular series in the world. Based on the fantasy book series of the same name by George R. R. Martin, Game of Thrones tells the story of attempts by several warring families to seize the Iron Thrones of Westeros. The show eventually ran for 8 seasons before ending in 2019.

Although it didn’t take long for the series to build a passionate fan base, in later seasons Game of Thrones became a cultural phenomenon. In its eighth and final season, the show averaged 44.2 million viewers per episode on all platforms, setting records that have yet to be broken (for reference, the second season of “Euphoria” averaged 16.3 million viewers). Although “Game of Thrones” was watched by millions of paid legitimate customers, at that time the series also became the most pirated in the world. For example, the premiere of the eighth season of “Game of Thrones” was copied 54 million times in 24 hours.

According to a new uSwitch report, “Game of Thrones” is still very popular among pirates and currently ranks first in the ranking of the most pirated TV shows of 2022. Thrones attracts an average of 8,560 search queries per month. Medieval Fantasy Show Surpasses Other Popular HBO Series, Euphoria, which ranks second with 7,960 search queries per month, and Friends, which ranks third with 5,060 search queries per month.

Although such series as “Vandavision” and “Mandalorian” were named the most pirated series after the end of “Game of Thrones” in 2019, it is likely that the upcoming release of “House of the Dragon”, a spin-off of “Game of Thrones”, forced many to return to the original series. The action of “House of the Dragon” takes place hundreds of years before the events of “Game of Thrones”, but a number of warring families, including the Targaryens, remain the main characters, which perhaps explains why many want to plunge into the fantasy world of Westeros once again. . Despite the fact that “Game of Thrones” is currently the most pirated TV show of the year, “Game of Thrones” continues to attract criticism for the last 2 seasons, which many fans consider extremely disappointing.

While the show’s ending may not have resonated with many viewers, it’s clear that Game of Thrones still represents a high point not only for fantasy television, but for television in general. Watching “Game of Thrones” may not be necessary to understand “House of the Dragon,” but many fans obviously want to return to the characters, setting, and battles that made the original show so popular. It remains to be seen if “House of the Dragon” will have the same large fan base as “Game of Thrones,” but it’s likely that the upcoming show will also be heavily pirated.